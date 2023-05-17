THUNDER BAY – This summer there is a new excitement building at Pier Six. It isn’t the Art Gallery construction it is a rebranding of the Transportation Museum of Thunder Bay.

The Board of Directors made the decision to change the name from Lakehead Transportation Museum to better position the museum for the future and to better align with social media for potential visitors.

Along with the change in name comes some new plans for events. The Transportation Museum of Thunder Bay is planning, starting on June 5th to start a marketplace with 19 vendors for when the cruise ships are arriving in Thunder Bay.

TMTB will also be expanding their very successful Haunted Halloween on the historic Alexander Henry to more days. 1300 people went to the event last year, and plans are this year to increase the dates, and to provide a child friendly version on weekends.

The tours onboard the Alexander Henry start next week after the long weekend.