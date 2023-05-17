DRYDEN – NEWS – A tense situation unfolded at a Dryden business on Government Street, leading to the arrest of a young individual who is now facing multiple charges.

On the evening of May 16, 2023, around 9:19 p.m., the Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was alerted to a situation involving a potential armed individual at a local business. Officers promptly arrived at the scene to investigate the matter.

The complainant informed the police that they had been approached by the suspect who allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded an item. The swift actions of the complainant led to the police locating the suspect at the business, armed with what was later identified as a pellet gun.

Following the investigation, a 16-year-old from Dryden, ON, was arrested. The individual cannot be named due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). The charges levied against the youth include Robbery with a Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of an Imitation Firearm, and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purposes, all under the Criminal Code.

The accused youth is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

The OPP is urging anyone with further information regarding this case to come forward. You can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to provide information anonymously, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit their website at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.