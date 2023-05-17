Following an extensive search conducted by the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Containment Team and Emergency Task Unit, the abducted child was located unharmed. Authorities confirmed that the child’s safety has been ensured.

Without encountering any resistance, the police arrested Poulin. He is expected to appear in bail court on Wednesday, May 17, where he will face charges of abduction, forcible confinement, and breach of a release order.

The Thunder Bay Police Service expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation and assistance throughout the investigation. Tomorrow, on Wednesday, May 17, additionalcupdates will be provided after Poulin’s court appearance, furnishing more details about the case.

The Amber Alert associated with this incident has been canceled, bringing relief to the community and highlighting the effectiveness of prompt action and collaboration between law enforcement and the public in ensuring the safety of children in such situations.