THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have made another arrest in connection with the recent daytime parking lot shootout that shocked the community. A 16-year-old male suspect was apprehended by members of the Toronto Police Service on Saturday, May 13.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the youth cannot be disclosed.

However, he now faces multiple charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, attempted murder using a firearm, discharge of a firearm in a reckless manner, and failure to comply with a release order.

The suspect appeared via video in a Thunder Bay courtroom and has been remanded into custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30.

This latest arrest follows the previous apprehension of a second suspect involved in the gunfire exchange on Thunder Bay’s south side. The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 2, when Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 200-block area of Amelia Street West at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The authorities discovered that multiple individuals were involved in the exchange of gunfire before fleeing the scene. A male suspect matching the provided description and clothing descriptors was spotted by a responding officer in the same area. The officers found crack cocaine and a handgun in the suspect’s possession.

The individual, identified as Deserrae Dawn Barber, a 36-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, has been charged with attempted murder using a restricted or prohibited firearm.

Despite these arrests, the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and the police are actively seeking other individuals believed to be involved. The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit is continuing its efforts to bring all responsible parties to justice.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist investigators. If you have not yet provided a statement to the police, please call the non-emergency line at (807) 684-1200. Additionally, if you possess home or business surveillance footage or dash camera footage that could be helpful, please contact the police immediately.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. Your cooperation is vital in ensuring the safety and security of our community.