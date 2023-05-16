Thunder bay – Wildfire update – The fire hazard around Thunder Bay is at the extreme level.



Fortunately there has not been a rash of wildfires in the region, at least not yet.

Northwest Region

As of early Monday evening, there has been one new confirmed fire in the Northwest Region. Sioux Lookout 3 is located approximately 9 kilometres north of Highway 516, and approximately 0.5 kilometres south of Rob Lake. The 25 hectare fire is not yet under control. Thunder Bay 3 was confirmed in the evening of May 14, approximately 3 kilometres southwest of Armstrong. The 0.1 hectare fire was confirmed out later that evening.

The hazard is high across the majority of the Northwest Region this afternoon, with an extreme hazard around the City of Thunder Bay.

For a closer look at fire hazard conditions in your area, view our Interactive Map.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.