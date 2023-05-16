EDMONTON – Wildfire Update – The evacuation order has been lifted for the Town of Drayton Valley and parts of Brazeau County. Re-entry began at 2 p.m.

Those evacuated due to wildfires should register at local reception centres or at emergencyregistration.alberta.ca.

Current situation

Alberta has declared a provincial state of emergency. Visit alberta.ca/emergency for information or call 310-4455, now available 24-7.

The fire danger is extreme in northern Alberta with temperatures expected to increase again toward the end of this week. A moderate to high fire rating remains for the Rockies.

Current wildfire information is available on the Alberta Wildfire Status Dashboard.

A fire ban and an off-highway vehicle restriction are in place across the Forest Protection Area.

Parts of Alberta are experiencing moderate to high-risk smoky conditions. Learn more about the potential affects of wildfire smoke on your health. Wildfire smoke can travel long distances. Visit firesmoke.ca to see where the smoke affecting your area is coming from.

Evacuation orders: 23

Alberta Emergency Alerts: 17 (12 critical alerts, five advisories)

Number of evacuees: 19,576

Alberta currently has more than 2,500 wildland firefighters, including personnel from partner agencies across Canada and the United States as well as the Canadian Armed Forces, 165 helicopters, 31 fixed-wing aircraft, and heavy equipment responding to wildfires in the province.

An additional 61 personnel are arriving today from Ontario, with 21 expected to arrive from New Brunswick tomorrow.

New information

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for the town of Swan Hills at 1:15 p.m.

The evacuation order has been lifted for the town of Drayton Valley and parts of Brazeau County.

Re-entry operations for the town of Drayton Valley began at 2 p.m. today.

Local municipalities, First Nations and Metis Settlements may require financial assistance to compensate volunteer firefighters who may not be able to leave their regular jobs in order to join or continue firefighting efforts. Alberta’s government is providing additional support for local firefighting costs to help strengthen the province’s response capacity, improve public safety and assist communities during an unprecedented wildfire season.

Support for evacuees

Since the announcement of one-time emergency financial assistance for evacuees, more than 10,400 applications have been processed.

More than $15.8 million in e-transfers has been sent to evacuees.

More than $3.3 million in debit cards has been distributed.

Debit cards are available for evacuees unable to receive an e-transfer at 16 Alberta Supports Centre locations with extended hours and at Edmonton and Calgary evacuation centres.

Donations

Albertans who wish to help can make cash donations through the Canadian Red Cross or within their regions to a recognized charitable organization of their choice.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta will each match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal. This means that every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by the wildfires.

Individuals and companies with goods or services to offer or donate to support the government’s response to the wildfire can email EmergencySupportOffers@gov.ab.ca.

For more information on the emergency and supports for evacuees, go to alberta.ca/emergency.