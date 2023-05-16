Kenora – NEWS – Matthew Morgan, a 36-year-old Kenora resident wanted on an outstanding warrant, was arrested leading to a series of charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

On May 15, 2023, the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) spotted Morgan in the vicinity of Matheson Street South in Kenora City. Upon approaching Morgan, the police discovered he was carrying several suspected illicit substances including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and hydromorphone.

As a result of the investigation, Morgan has been charged under the CDSA and Criminal Code with possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone, and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Morgan is currently being held in custody and is due to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora for a bail hearing on May 16, 2023.

The OPP urges anyone with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs to contact them immediately at 1-888-310-1122. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).