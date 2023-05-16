THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Following an investigation by the Cyber Crime Unit, William Joseph Daniel Hubbard, a 35-year-old Thunder Bay man, faces multiple charges related to child pornography.

On Monday, May 1, officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit were alerted to a local internet user suspected of uploading files consistent with child exploitation on social media. Further examination confirmed the files were indeed linked to child pornography.

Through their investigation, the Cyber Crime Unit was able to identify a local address and a male suspect associated with the illicit activities.

On Wednesday, May 10, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Halton Street, assisted by members of the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit.

Several electronic devices were confiscated during the search.

Hubbard turned himself in to the police in the early hours of Tuesday, May 16. He is charged with possession, distribution, and accessing of child pornography. After appearing in bail court on May 16, Hubbard was remanded into custody and awaits a future court date.