THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service has issued an urgent appeal to the public for help in locating 8-year-old Emersen Poulin, who is believed to have been abducted.

Emersen Poulin was last seen in the company of 28-year-old Christopher Daniel Poulin (DOB: 12/14/1994) who is from Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, around 11 p.m. on Monday, May 15.

It is suspected that they might be heading toward Prince Albert, Sask.

Christopher Poulin is described as a white male, 5’9″ tall, weighing 190 pounds, with shoulder-length bleached blond hair, often worn in a ponytail. He was last seen or believed to be wearing black-rimmed glasses, a white baseball cap, a white shirt, grey shorts, and a grey sweater. At this time, there are no descriptions available for the vehicle they might be travelling in.

Emersen Poulin is described as a white child, standing 4″ tall, weighing 70 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, and brown hair. The last clothing item identified on him were black-and-red shoes with Velcro straps.

A warrant is being sought for the arrest of Christopher POULIN on the following charges:

• Fail to Provide Necessities of Life

• Abduction

• Unlawful Confinement

• Breach of Release

The Thunder Bay Police urges anyone who may spot Christopher Poulin to call 911 immediately, and to avoid approaching or confronting him. The public is also asked to provide any information about the vehicle Poulin might be driving.

Update – Amber Alert in Effect