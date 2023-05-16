Sioux Lookout – NEWS – A recent traffic complaint in the Town of Sioux Lookout led to the arrest and charging of Brett McKay, a 20-year-old resident of Sioux Lookout. Members of the Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment responded to a motor vehicle collision at a local business on the evening of May 14, shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Upon conducting a comprehensive investigation, authorities determined that the driver of one of the vehicles involved was impaired by alcohol. Consequently, the driver was promptly taken into custody and transported to the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment for further testing.

Brett McKay now faces charges under the Criminal Code, specifically for Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, as well as Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus). Following the arrest, McKay was released from custody, with a scheduled appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on June 20, 2023.

The Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment remains resolute in their mission to eliminate alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from local roads through rigorous enforcement and comprehensive public education. In order to ensure the safety of the community, it is vital for individuals to promptly report any suspicions of impaired driving by contacting emergency services at 9-1-1.

The arrest and charges brought against Brett McKay underscore the OPP’s ongoing commitment to maintaining road safety and preventing incidents caused by impaired driving. By working together, the community and law enforcement can create an environment where such dangerous behaviours are not tolerated, ultimately protecting the lives and well-being of everyone in Sioux Lookout.