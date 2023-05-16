THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is once again reaching out to the public for assistance in locating 55-year-old Pierre Kowtiash, who remains missing.

Investigators have received multiple reports of unconfirmed sightings and are working diligently to verify these. The reported sightings include the 900 block of East Arthur Street around 1 p.m. on Monday, May 15, and the Thunder Centre area on May 13 and 14.

Kowtiash is described as an Indigenous man who stands approximately 6’2″ tall with a thin build. He has medium-length black hair and brown eyes. As a result of a brain injury, Kowtiash is non-verbal and is considered a vulnerable missing person.

He was last observed wearing a black jacket, black pants, a black toque, and a blue sweater.

The Thunder Bay Police are urging anyone with information regarding Kowtiash’s whereabouts to call the police at (807) 684-1200. For those wishing to provide tips anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.