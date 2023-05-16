Kenora – In response to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Shauna Crescent in the City of Kenora, the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment swiftly took action, leading to the arrest and charging of an individual for impaired operation.

On the early morning of May 14, at approximately 1:00 a.m., members of the Kenora OPP Detachment promptly arrived at the scene of the incident. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that the driver involved in the collision had been operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Without delay, the driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Kenora OPP Detachment for further testing.

Jacob Kantola, a 40-year-old resident of Kenora, now faces charges under the Criminal Code, specifically for Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, as well as Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus). Following the arrest, Kantola was released from custody, with a scheduled appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on June 22, 2023.

The Kenora OPP Detachment remains unwavering in their commitment to ensuring the safety of the community by actively removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers from the roads. Through diligent enforcement and widespread public education, they strive to create an environment where such incidents are minimized.

It is crucial for citizens to play their part as well. If anyone suspects an individual is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is imperative to immediately contact emergency services by dialing 9-1-1 to report the situation.