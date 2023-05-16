RAINY RIVER – NEWS – Robert Steele, a 53-year-old resident of Emo, Ontario, has been arrested and charged by the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). Steele was implicated following a single-vehicle collision that took place on LaVallee North Road, Devlin Municipality, on May 14, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m.

The OPP, in their investigation, determined Steele had been operating the pickup truck under the influence of alcohol. Following the on-site investigation, Steele was arrested and brought to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing.

Charges against Steele include Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) under the Criminal Code. He has since been released from custody and is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on June 12, 2023.

The OPP continues its commitment to remove alcohol or drug-impaired drivers from our roads, employing strategies of enforcement and public education. The public is reminded to report any suspected impaired driving by calling 9-1-1.