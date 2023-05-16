FORT FRANCES – NEWS – Rainy River District’s Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged Cooper Witherspoon, a 21-year-old Devlin, ON resident, with impaired operation following a traffic violation on May 14, 2023.

Around 1:00 a.m., while on general patrol in the Town of Fort Frances, officers observed a traffic violation involving Witherspoon’s motor vehicle on Highway 11. This led to the initiation of a traffic stop.

Upon investigation, the OPP officers determined that Witherspoon was impaired by alcohol while driving. He was then arrested and transported to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing.

Witherspoon has been charged under the Criminal Code with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus). Following his arrest, he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on June 12, 2023.

The OPP continues its mission to ensure the safety of our roads by eliminating alcohol or drug-impaired driving through enforcement and public education efforts. They remind the public to report any suspected impaired driving incidents by calling 9-1-1.