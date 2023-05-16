Change of Command Ceremony Celebrated the Transition from Retiring Chief Dan Taddeo to Chief Designate Darcy Fleury

Thunder Bay – In a momentous occasion, the Thunder Bay Police Service proudly welcomed its new Chief of Police, Darcy Fleury, through a formal swearing-in ceremony held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott. The event, attended by over 200 individuals, marked the official transition from the retiring Chief Dan Taddeo to Chief Designate Darcy Fleury.

Amidst the gathering, distinguished guests representing various organizations and community stakeholders, alongside members of the Thunder Bay Police Service and the public, bore witness to the moment that would shape the future of law enforcement in Thunder Bay.

Hailing from Manitoba, Chief Fleury brings with him an impressive 36-year policing background, having served with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Most recently, he held the esteemed position of RCMP District Commander – Chief Superintendent in the Central Alberta District, stationed in Edmonton.

Chief Fleury’s extensive experience encompasses investigative, operational, and administrative policing, with a proven track record of leadership at both senior and executive levels. Throughout his career, he has served in postings across the Northwest Territories, Manitoba, and Alberta.

Taking charge of the Thunder Bay Police Service on April 17, Chief Fleury diligently assumed the role of Chief Designate, working alongside retiring Chief Dan Taddeo during a transitional period. The collaboration between the two leaders allowed for a comprehensive understanding of the unique needs and challenges faced by the police service and the community it serves.

Today’s ceremony not only marked Chief Fleury’s official swearing-in but also the culmination of Chief Taddeo’s remarkable 36-year career in law enforcement. Chief Taddeo’s journey began in 1988 when he joined the Thunder Bay Police Service, spending the initial 19 years in operational policing, primarily in the Uniform Patrol and Criminal Investigation branches.

Chief Taddeo’s impactful contributions to the force include his promotion to the rank of Detective Inspector in 2007 and the establishment of the TBPS’s first Break and Enter Unit. Under his visionary leadership, this unit achieved outstanding results, leading to a remarkable 22 percent reduction in break and enter offences within its inaugural year of operation.

As Thunder Bay bids farewell to Chief Taddeo, the community eagerly anticipates the leadership and expertise that Chief Fleury brings to the helm of the Thunder Bay Police Service. With a strong foundation laid by his predecessor, Chief Fleury is poised to lead the force into a new era, prioritizing community engagement, effective crime prevention strategies, and building bridges between law enforcement and the residents of Thunder Bay.