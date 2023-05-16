THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay Police Service has provided updated clothing descriptions and a new sighting related to the Amber Alert issued earlier today, Tuesday, May 16, for the abducted 8-year-old, Emerson Poulin.

Authorities continue to urge the public’s assistance in locating Emerson, who is believed to be with Christopher Daniel Poulin, 28, originally from Prince Albert, SK. The pair’s last confirmed sighting was around 11 p.m. on Monday, May 15, in Thunder Bay. Christopher was spotted on foot in the Dublin Street area of Thunder Bay late Tuesday morning.

A police command post has been established in the John Street Road and Valley Street area of Thunder Bay, and search operations are ongoing on the city’s north side. The Ontario Provincial Police are assisting the Thunder Bay Police in the search. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of Christopher Poulin heading towards Saskatchewan.

During this time, police are advising motorists not to pick up hitchhikers in the area.

Christopher is described as white, 5’9″ tall, weighing 190 pounds, with shoulder-length bleached blond hair. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap with a green beanie underneath and a grey and white sweater, different from the previously reported white shirt and grey shorts.

Emerson is described as white, 4′ tall, weighing 70 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a bright yellow jacket, dark pants, black-and-red Velcro strap shoes, and black-rimmed glasses.

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for Christopher Poulin’s arrest on charges of abduction, forcible confinement, and breach of release.

Anyone who sees Christopher Poulin or has information about the vehicle he might be driving should immediately call 911 and avoid confronting him.