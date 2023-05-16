REGINA – NEWS –

Saskatchewan’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are releasing details relating to an Amber Alert issued earlier today by the Thunder Bay Police Service. The alert concerns the abduction of 8-year-old Emersen Poulin.

Emersen is described as approximately 4′ tall and weighing 70 lbs. He has a thin build, brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black and red Velcro strap shoes.

The suspect, Christopher Poulin, 28, is approximately 5’9″ tall, weighing 190 lbs. He has shoulder-length bleached blond hair, sometimes tied in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing black-rimmed glasses, a white baseball cap, a white shirt, grey shorts, and a grey sweater.

Preliminary information shared between Saskatchewan RCMP, the Thunder Bay Police Service, and the Ontario Provincial Police suggests that Christopher Poulin may be en route to Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan RCMP is collaborating closely with the Thunder Bay Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police to consider extending the Amber Alert into Saskatchewan. This decision will hinge on the confirmation of Christopher Poulin’s current location, mode of transport, and vehicle descriptors, if available.

Anyone who sees Christopher Poulin or has information about his whereabouts should immediately dial 911. Please avoid approaching or confronting him. If you see Christopher Poulin or can provide information about the vehicle he may be driving, call 911 to share these details with the police.