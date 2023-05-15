THUNDER BAY – WILDFIRE Update – As of late Sunday afternoon, there is one confirmed fire in the Northwest Region.

Thunder Bay 2 is located approximately 1.3 kilometres north of Rushbay Lake. The 1.5 hectare fire is not yet under control.



Northwest Region

The hazard is high across the Northwest Region this afternoon, with an extreme hazard in parts of the Red Lake sector along the Manitoba border.

For a closer look at fire hazard conditions in your area, view our Interactive Map.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.