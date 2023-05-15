Thunder Bay, ON – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a single vehicle accident at an address on Arthur Street on Sunday, where a compact pickup truck had smashed through the wall, causing significant damage to the restaurant’s dining area.

Upon their arrival, firefighters swiftly assessed the scene and immediately began removing debris to determine the number of individuals affected by the incident. Thankfully, it was discovered that the injuries sustained were minor and limited to the driver of the vehicle. Firefighters promptly extricated the driver from the wreckage and provided on-site medical treatment.

The precise cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the crash. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is collaborating with law enforcement agencies to gather all relevant information.

The incident caused considerable disruption to the restaurant’s operations, with the dining area suffering substantial damage. The owners and staff are currently assessing the extent of the structural harm and initiating necessary measures to restore the premises.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue emphasizes the importance of road safety and urges all motorists to remain vigilant and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such incidents. They also commend the swift response of the firefighters who efficiently carried out the rescue operation and provided immediate medical attention to the injured driver.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information about the accident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Witnesses or individuals with relevant details can contact the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue or local law enforcement to provide their statements.