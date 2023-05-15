Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is urgently seeking the public’s help in locating 52-year-old Laura RAKOWSKI, who has been reported missing.

Laura RAKOWSKI was last seen on the morning of May 13, 2023, in the vicinity of Cox Crescent. Her family and friends are deeply concerned for her well-being.

Described as a white female, Laura RAKOWSKI stands approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and has a small build. She has a medium complexion, dark curly brown and gray shoulder-length hair, and captivating hazel eyes. It is important to note that Laura RAKOWSKI has a brain injury, which adds to the urgency of her safe return.

At the time of her disappearance, Laura RAKOWSKI was wearing a black winter jacket, black snow pants, and blue runners.

If you possess any information regarding the whereabouts of Laura RAKOWSKI, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service immediately at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, you can provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with even the slightest piece of information to come forward, as it may assist in reuniting Laura RAKOWSKI with her loved ones. Your cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated.