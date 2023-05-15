Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Service is seeking the public’s help in locating Pierre Kowtiash, a 55-year-old individual who has been reported missing.

Pierre Kowtiash was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 in the vicinity of 300 Lillie Street. Concerns for his well-being have grown, prompting the Thunder Bay Police Service to urgently reach out to the community for any information that can aid in locating him.

Described as an Indigenous male, Pierre stands approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and has a thin build. He possesses medium-length black hair, and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, Pierre Kowtiash was wearing a black jacket, black pants, a black toque, and a blue sweater. He was also carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information about Pierre Kowtiash’s whereabouts, please contact the Thunder Bay Police Service immediately at (807) 684-1200. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service urges the public to come forward with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, as it could potentially assist in locating Pierre Kowtiash and ensuring his safe return. Your cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated, and any leads will be treated with the utmost importance and confidentiality.