THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings this morning. There is precipitation forecast for Tuesday, so if you were doing yardwork, and based on the traffic at local greenhouses and landscape shops, many of you were, it will really start greening up.

There is clouds and precipitation in the form of snow for parts of the far north.

Thunder Bay

Today, we can expect plenty of sunshine. However, there might be some haziness that develops late in the morning and continues into the afternoon. The wind will become west at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h, providing a bit of a breeze. The high temperature will reach around 24 degrees Celsius, creating a warm and pleasant day. The UV index will be 8 or very high, so make sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.

Tonight, the weather will transition to clear conditions. However, there will be increasing cloudiness after midnight, with a 40 percent chance of showers overnight. The haziness from earlier in the evening will dissipate. The wind will be from the west at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h, becoming light in the evening. It will then shift to the north at 20 km/h before morning. The low temperature will be around 10 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively mild night. You might want to bring a light jacket or sweater if you plan to be out late. It’s a great night to stay cozy indoors, whether it’s enjoying a movie or spending time with loved ones.

Fort Frances

We can expect plenty of sunshine, although there might be some haziness in the air. The sky will be sunny, creating a bright and warm day. The wind will become west at 20 km/h, providing a gentle breeze. The high temperature will reach around 24 degrees Celsius, making it a pleasant and comfortable day.

The UV index will be 8 or very high, so make sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.

Tonight, the clear conditions continue.

However, there might still be some haze early in the evening. The wind will be from the west at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The low temperature will be around 14 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively mild night.

You might want to have a light jacket or sweater on hand to keep you comfortable. It’s a great opportunity to spend some time outdoors, perhaps enjoying a peaceful walk or simply relaxing under the calmness of the night. Take a moment to unwind and enjoy the serenity of the evening.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

For Monday, we can expect plenty of sunshine, although there might be some haziness in the air. The sky will be sunny, providing warmth and brightness. The wind will become west at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h, creating a noticeable breeze. The high temperature will reach around 24 degrees Celsius, making it a warm and pleasant day.

The UV index will be 8 or very high, so it’s important to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.

Tonight, the clear conditions continue. However, there will be some haze in the air, especially early in the evening. The sky will gradually become partly cloudy after midnight. The wind will be from the west at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h, before becoming light in the evening.

After midnight, the wind will shift to the northeast at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. The low temperature will be around 9 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively cool night. You might want to have a light jacket or sweater on hand to keep you comfortable. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy some peaceful time outdoors, perhaps stargazing or simply appreciating the tranquility of the night. Take a moment to unwind and enjoy the hazy yet serene atmosphere of the evening.

Kenora

Hello Kenora! Today, we can expect plenty of sunshine, although there might be some haziness in the air. The sky will be sunny, providing warmth and brightness. The wind will become west at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h, in the late morning.

The high temperature will reach around 24 degrees Celsius, making it a warm and pleasant day. The UV index will be 8 or very high, so be sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.

Tonight, the clear conditions continue. However, there will be some haze in the air, particularly early in the evening. The sky will gradually become partly cloudy after midnight. The wind will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h, before becoming light in the evening.

Overnight, the wind will become northeast at 20 km/h. The low temperature will be around 12 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively mild night. You might want to have a light jacket or sweater on hand to keep you comfortable. It’s a great opportunity to spend some time outdoors, perhaps enjoying a peaceful walk or simply relaxing under the hazy yet tranquil atmosphere. Take a moment to unwind and enjoy the serenity of the evening.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Today, we can expect cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The wind will become north at 30 km/h in the afternoon, creating a noticeable breeze.

The high temperature will be around plus 1 degree Celsius, but with the wind chill, it will feel more like minus 9 degrees Celsius. It’s important to dress warmly and be prepared for cold conditions. The UV index will be 4 or moderate, so some sun protection is still recommended.

Tonight, the cloudy conditions continue. The wind will be from the north at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. The low temperature will be around minus 6 degrees Celsius, but with the wind chill, it will feel like minus 8 degrees Celsius in the evening and drop further to minus 13 degrees Celsius overnight.

It’s crucial to bundle up and take necessary precautions to stay warm in the chilly weather. It’s a good opportunity to stay indoors, keep cozy, and perhaps enjoy a hot beverage or spend time with loved ones. Stay safe and warm throughout the evening and overnight.