THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – Despite warmer weather there is only one wildfire in the district.

Northwest Region

At the time of this report, there is currently one active wildland fire in the Northwest Region. Sioux Lookout 2 is located near the western shore of Lost Lake, approximately 6 kilometres west of Hudson. The 0.2 hectare fire is currently being held.

The fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northwest Region this afternoon.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.