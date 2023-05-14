EDMONTON – Wildfire Update – Wildfire danger will remain elevated in the coming days with heat warnings currently in effect for a large part of the province.

Those evacuated due to wildfires should register at local reception centres or at emergencyregistration.alberta.ca.

Current situation

Alberta has declared a provincial state of emergency. Visit alberta.ca/emergency for information or call 310-4455, now available 24-7.

Fire danger is growing from very high to extreme in many northern areas of the province. A wildfire can still start easily and spread quickly in these conditions.

There are 83 active wildfires in the Forest Protection Area. 22 are classified as out of control 14 are being held and are not expected to grow beyond projected boundaries given current weather conditions and resources 47 are under control

Evacuation orders: 10

Evacuation alerts: 5

Number of evacuees: 16,611

Alberta currently has more than 1,500 wildland firefighters, heavy equipment and airtankers responding to wildfires in the province.

A fire ban and an off-highway vehicle restriction are in place across the Forest Protection Area.

New information

The province is working with local authorities in the County of Grande Prairie and the City of Grande Prairie to construct a fireguard around the city of Grande Prairie.

Additionally, the province along with local authorities with the Municipal District of Greenview are working to establish a fireguard around Little Smoky and along Highway 43.

Fireguards are barriers that are created by removing trees and other vegetation – essentially getting rid of the fuel for the fire.

Firefighters have been working hard preparing for more challenging conditions, building breaks around communities and making use of fresh firefighters coming in from outside the province.

Another 250 firefighters are expected to arrive from the United States this weekend.

Alberta RCMP are using the RAVE Alert system to send tips about how Albertans can protect their properties in advance of being evacuated and updates on what the RCMP are doing in specific areas to deter and catch criminals who might take advantage of this provincial emergency.

Alberta RCMP will be patrolling and monitoring evacuated communities, using a variety of tools and resources to minimize crime in affected areas. The RAVE Alert mass notification system will keep Albertans updated and informed of these activities.

People in areas affected by wildfires are encouraged to opt in to this free, voluntary system.

Individuals can sign up to get text, voicemail or email updates for areas of the province they choose at getrave.ca.

Donations

Albertans who wish to help can make cash donations through the Canadian Red Cross or within their regions to a recognized charitable organization of their choice.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta will each match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal. This means that every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by the wildfires.

Individuals and companies with goods or services to offer or donate to support the government’s response to the wildfire can email EmergencySupportOffers@gov.ab.ca.

For more information on the emergency and supports for evacuees, go to alberta.ca/emergency.