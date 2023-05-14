Thunder Bay – Weather – The forecast across the region remains a great one for getting out there and making a day of it.

Thunder Bay

Today, we can expect clearing skies, with any clouds dissipating and making way for clear conditions. The high temperature will be around 15 degrees Celsius, providing a pleasant and comfortable day. The UV index will be 7 or high, so make sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions if you plan on spending time outdoors.

Tonight, the clear conditions continue. The sky will be clear, allowing for a stunning view of the stars. The temperature will drop to around 6 degrees Celsius, so you might want to have a light jacket or sweater on hand if you’re planning to be out late. It’s a great night to enjoy some peaceful time outdoors, perhaps stargazing or taking a moment to relax under the calmness of the night sky. Appreciate the clear view and soak in the tranquility of the evening.

Fort Frances

Today, we can expect the skies to clear early in the morning, giving way to beautiful clear conditions. The high temperature will reach around 23 degrees Celsius, providing a warm and pleasant day. The UV index will be 7 or high, so make sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin if you plan on spending time outdoors.

Tonight, the clear conditions continue. The sky will be clear, allowing for a stunning view of the stars. The temperature will drop to around 6 degrees Celsius, so you might want to have a light jacket or sweater on hand if you’re planning to be out late. It’s a perfect night to enjoy the peacefulness of the clear sky, perhaps taking a leisurely walk or simply relaxing under the calmness of the night. Take a moment to unwind and appreciate the clear view of the stars above.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Expect plenty of sunshine with clear skies. The sun will shine brightly throughout the day, providing warmth and brightness. The high temperature will reach around 23 degrees Celsius, making it a warm and pleasant day. The UV index will be 7 or high, so it’s important to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.

Tonight, the clear conditions continue. The sky will be clear, allowing for a stunning view of the stars. The temperature will drop to around 9 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively mild night. You might want to bring a light jacket or sweater if you plan to be out late. It’s a great opportunity to spend some time outdoors, whether it’s stargazing or enjoying a peaceful walk under the clear night sky.

Take a moment to relax and enjoy the tranquility of the night, surrounded by the beauty of the clear sky.

Kenora

Today, we can expect plenty of sunshine, as the skies will be sunny throughout the day. The sun will shine brightly, providing warmth and brightness. The high temperature will reach around 24 degrees Celsius, making it a warm and pleasant day. The UV index will be 7 or high, so be sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.

Tonight, the clear conditions continue. The sky will be clear, allowing for a beautiful view of the stars. The temperature will drop to around 7 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively cool night. You might want to bring a light jacket or sweater if you plan to be out late. It’s a perfect night to spend some time outdoors, whether it’s enjoying a leisurely walk or simply appreciating the peacefulness of the clear night sky. Take a moment to unwind and enjoy the serenity of the evening under the clear, starry sky.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Good morning Wasaho Cree Nation! We can expect increasing cloudiness early this morning. The wind will be coming from the west at 30 km/h. The high temperature will reach around 20 degrees Celsius, providing mild conditions. The UV index will be 5 or moderate, so some sun protection is still recommended.

Tonight, the weather will transition to mainly cloudy conditions. There is a 60 percent chance of rain showers, and there is a risk of freezing rain before morning. The low temperature will be below freezing at minus 1 degree Celsius. Please exercise caution if you’re traveling or going outdoors, as freezing rain can create hazardous conditions. Make sure to bundle up and keep warm. It’s a good idea to stay indoors and cozy up with a warm drink or spend time with loved ones. Stay safe and take necessary precautions during the evening hours.