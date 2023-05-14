Reigning YETI PBR World Champion Bull Ridin’ Solo ties Cool Whip for No. 1 rank with monstrous 46-point trip

By Kacie Albert

FORT WORTH, Texas – During Round 2 of the 2023 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals: Unleash The Beast, the sport’s rank bovine athletes surrendered just four qualified rides in 40 attempts. Dallas’s own Austin Richardson (Dallas, Texas)cracked the code, delivering an unmatched score to win Round 2 of the marathon event.

“Being here to win the round in front of the hometown crowd puts icing on the cake,” said Richardson. “I’m trying my hardest, riding the rankest bulls, trying to make some money.”

Richardson took the round win less than three months after fracturing his sternum and puncturing a lung at the premier series event in Los Angeles.

Drafting Black Gold (Cooper/Scruggs Bucking Bulls) as his second opponent at bull riding’s most prestigious event, Richardson remained in perfect time with the fast-spinning jet-black bull en route to an 89.75-point score.

Richardson, who rides for the Austin Gamblers in the separate PBR Team Series, earned a check for $37,500 and 88 Unleash The Beast points. He surged to the top of the event leaderboard, now tied for the first-place position alongside Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Washington), climbing from No. 38 to No. 27 in the overall series standings.

Kolbaba was unable to extend his lead in the World Finals event, tossed by Chateau Montelena’s Montana Jacket (Vella/Coleman/Ogden/Hart) in 4.68 seconds.

Round 2 marked the first trip for the top contenders in the YETI PBR World Champion Bull Race.

Compliments of a monstrous 46-point trip earned via his 5.9 seconds of work against Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil), Ridin’ Solo (Cord McCoy/Bill McCarty/McCoy Rodeo) tied Cool Whip (Julian/Staci Addison/D&H/Crooked W) for the No. 1 rank in the fierce title battle.

Both Solo and Cool Whip, who was marked just 42.75 points for his 4.27-second buckoff of Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas), now hold a matching 45.61-point average.

UTZ BesTex Legend (Blake Sharp/Chris/Utz/Carey Brothers) and Flapjack (Parker/OK Corralis/Gordon/D&H Cattle) are hot on their hooves, ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in the title battle.

In Round 2, UTZ BesTex Legend upended Wingson Henrique da Silva (Navirai, Brazil) in 4 seconds to earn a 46-point score, while Flapjack sent Josh Frost (Randlett, Utah) to the ground in a similar 4.08 seconds to garner a 46.25-point score.

UTZ BesTex Legend is now within 0.03 of the No. 1 rank, while Flapjack is 0.08 points back.

In the feverish battle for the 2023 PBR World Championship, the Top 10 remains unchanged after none of the contenders were able to make the 8 in Round 2.

Two-time PBR World Champion and current No. 2 Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) remains on the hunt for his first qualified ride in Fort Worth after he was deemed to have let go of his rope aboard JAG Metals Grand Theft (D&H Cattle Co./Philip Elkins) in a heartbreaking 7.81 seconds. Leme remains 74 points back of No. 1 Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil), who is not competing at the World Finals due to injury.

While No. 3 Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) initially received a 71.5-point score aboard Moon Juice (Shuler Bucking Bulls), he opted to accept his re-ride even after grimacing in pain and limping off the dirt. Kasel, however, was unable to find success again, as Mr. Nasty (Blake Sharp/Koe Wetzel/Cody O’Neil) upended him in 1.81 seconds. The Texan still trails the No. 1 rank by 231.34 points.

Returning to the Round 2 leaderboard, reining PBR Canada Champion Nick Tetz (Calgary, Alberta, Canada) was second, netting 48 Unleash The Beast points.

Marking his first qualified ride in his debut World Finals, Tetz conquered Bandito Bug (Chris Utz/Carey Brothers/Mike Chaney/Blake Sharp) for a commanding 89 points, becoming the first rider in PBR competition to cover the bull.

Tetz is now ranked No. 43 in the Unleash The Beast standings after beginning Round 2 ranked No. 46 and is third in the overall event.

Colten Fritzlan (Rifle, Colorado) was third, netting 44 Unleash The Beast points.

The Colorado man’s 86-point ride atop Alakazam (D&H Cattle/Buck Cattle/Tommy Julian) allowed him to rise from No. 23 to No. 19 in the gold buckle standings.

As the only other rider to make the 8, Braidy Randolph (Jonestown, Pennsylvania) was fourth.

Randolph outlasted Twisted Steel (Cooper/Scruggs Bucking Bulls) for 85.75 points to net 40 Unleash The Beast points. He gained three positions in the standings, rising from No. 27 to No. 24.

The 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast continues with Round 3 on Sunday, May 14, at 1:45 p.m. CDT.

PBR Unleash The Beast

PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, Texas

