Fort Frances, ON – A Fort Frances resident was apprehended and charged with drug-impaired driving following a head-on collision on Agamiing Drive. The incident occurred on May 12, 2023, at approximately 8:00 pm, prompting a swift response from the Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Law enforcement investigations revealed that one of the drivers involved in the collision was under the influence of drugs. The accused, identified as 49-year-old Casimir Adams, was subsequently arrested and taken to the Fort Frances Detachment for testing by a Drug Recognition Expert.

Casimir Adams now faces criminal charges, including impaired operation – drugs, as well as driving while their driver’s license was suspended. Furthermore, their vehicle has been impounded for seven days, and their driver’s license has been suspended for an additional 90 days.

After being released from custody by the police, Casimir Adams is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on July 3, 2023, to answer the charges brought against them.

The OPP emphasizes the gravity of drug-impaired driving, considering it a significant hazard to road safety. They underline that the penalties for drug-impaired driving mirror those for alcohol-impaired driving. Urging the public to be vigilant, the OPP advises promptly reporting any observed instances of impaired driving by calling 911. Ensuring road safety remains the shared responsibility of every citizen.

