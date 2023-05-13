TBPS Break and Enter and Robbery Unit Arrests Suspect Concealing Pellet Gun

Thunder Bay – NEWS – In a successful operation on Friday morning, Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officers from the Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit apprehended a wanted individual from Thunder Bay. During the arrest, law enforcement discovered and confiscated a replica firearm.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, a BEAR Unit officer patrolling the 500-block area of Donald Street East spotted a male suspect known to have an active warrant. Acting swiftly, the officer approached the accused and effected the arrest without any complications.

During the arrest, it was revealed that the male suspect was concealing a pellet gun. The replica firearm was promptly seized by the officer.

The suspect was then transported to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters located at 1200 Balmoral Street for processing.

Scott Randall WALFORD, a 26-year-old Thunder Bay resident, is facing the following charges:

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (x2)

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Walford appeared in bail court on Saturday, May 13, and has been remanded into custody with a future court appearance scheduled.