Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings.

Thunder Bay

Hello Thunder Bay! Today is going to be a beautiful day with mainly sunny skies. The wind will initially be coming from the east at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h, but it will become light later in the morning. The high temperature will reach around 16 degrees Celsius, providing pleasant conditions. The UV index will be 8 or very high, so make sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.

Tonight, the weather will transition to mainly cloudy skies. The low temperature will be around 6 degrees Celsius, so you might want to bring a light jacket or sweater if you’re planning to be out late. It’s a great night to spend some time indoors, catching up on your favorite TV shows or reading a good book. Enjoy a cozy evening as you unwind and relax.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances, get ready for a day with a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will become east at 20 km/h this morning. The high temperature will reach 23 degrees Celsius, providing a warm and comfortable day. The UV index will be 8 or very high, so make sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.

Tonight, the weather will transition to mainly cloudy conditions. However, the clouds will clear before morning, allowing for a glimpse of clear skies. The wind will be from the east at 20 km/h before becoming light in the evening. The low temperature will be around 9 degrees Celsius, offering a mild and comfortable night. It’s a great opportunity to spend some time outdoors, perhaps taking a leisurely walk or enjoying the peacefulness of the evening. Don’t forget to grab a light jacket or sweater to keep you cozy.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Good day Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Today, expect mainly sunny skies with a touch of clouds. The wind will be coming from the east at 20 km/h, but it will become light in the afternoon. The high temperature will reach around 20 degrees Celsius, providing comfortable and pleasant conditions. The UV index will be 7 or high, so remember to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.

Tonight, the weather will transition to mainly cloudy conditions. However, the clouds will clear before morning, allowing for clearer skies. The low temperature will be around 6 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively cool night. You might want to bring a light jacket or sweater if you plan to be out late. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy some peaceful time outdoors, perhaps stargazing or taking a moment to relax under the night sky. Embrace the serenity of the evening and enjoy the beauty of the clearing skies.

Kenora