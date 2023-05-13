Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings.
Thunder Bay
Hello Thunder Bay! Today is going to be a beautiful day with mainly sunny skies. The wind will initially be coming from the east at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h, but it will become light later in the morning. The high temperature will reach around 16 degrees Celsius, providing pleasant conditions. The UV index will be 8 or very high, so make sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.
Tonight, the weather will transition to mainly cloudy skies. The low temperature will be around 6 degrees Celsius, so you might want to bring a light jacket or sweater if you’re planning to be out late. It’s a great night to spend some time indoors, catching up on your favorite TV shows or reading a good book. Enjoy a cozy evening as you unwind and relax.
Fort Frances
Fort Frances, get ready for a day with a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will become east at 20 km/h this morning. The high temperature will reach 23 degrees Celsius, providing a warm and comfortable day. The UV index will be 8 or very high, so make sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.
Tonight, the weather will transition to mainly cloudy conditions. However, the clouds will clear before morning, allowing for a glimpse of clear skies. The wind will be from the east at 20 km/h before becoming light in the evening. The low temperature will be around 9 degrees Celsius, offering a mild and comfortable night. It’s a great opportunity to spend some time outdoors, perhaps taking a leisurely walk or enjoying the peacefulness of the evening. Don’t forget to grab a light jacket or sweater to keep you cozy.
Vermilion Bay and Dryden
Good day Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Today, expect mainly sunny skies with a touch of clouds. The wind will be coming from the east at 20 km/h, but it will become light in the afternoon. The high temperature will reach around 20 degrees Celsius, providing comfortable and pleasant conditions. The UV index will be 7 or high, so remember to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.
Tonight, the weather will transition to mainly cloudy conditions. However, the clouds will clear before morning, allowing for clearer skies. The low temperature will be around 6 degrees Celsius, providing a relatively cool night. You might want to bring a light jacket or sweater if you plan to be out late. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy some peaceful time outdoors, perhaps stargazing or taking a moment to relax under the night sky. Embrace the serenity of the evening and enjoy the beauty of the clearing skies.
Kenora
Hello Kenora! Today, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds. The wind will become east at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h in the morning. The high temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius, providing a warm and comfortable day. The UV index will be 7 or high, so make sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions if you plan on spending time outdoors.
Tonight, the weather will transition to mainly cloudy conditions. However, the clouds will gradually clear after midnight, allowing for clearer skies. The wind will be from the east at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. The low temperature will be around 10 degrees Celsius, providing a mild night. You might want to bring a light jacket or sweater if you’re planning to be out late. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy some peaceful time outdoors, whether it’s a stroll under the stars or sitting outside with a warm drink. Embrace the calmness of the night as the skies clear up.
Sachigo Lake
Hello Sachigo Lake! Today, we can expect plenty of sunshine. The skies will be sunny throughout the day, providing warmth and brightness. The high temperature will reach around 16 degrees Celsius, creating a pleasant and comfortable day. The UV index will be 6, which means it will be high, so it’s important to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions to protect your skin.
Tonight, the clear conditions continue. The sky will be clear, allowing for a beautiful view of the stars. The temperature will drop to plus 5 degrees Celsius, making it a relatively mild night. You may want to have a light jacket or sweater on hand to keep you comfortable. It’s a great night to spend some time outdoors, perhaps enjoying a peaceful walk or simply appreciating the serene beauty of the night sky. Take a moment to relax and unwind under the clear night sky.