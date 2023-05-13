EDMONTON – Wildfire Update – Emergency preparedness should be top of mind for people living in central and northern parts of the province as fire danger increases over the weekend.

Those evacuated due to wildfires should register at local reception centres or at emergencyregistration.alberta.ca.

Current situation

Alberta has declared a provincial state of emergency. Visit alberta.ca/emergency for information or call 310-4455, now available 24-7.

Today, the fire danger was expected to increase to extreme levels in the far northern parts of the province. Lower fire danger was expected in the Rockies.

There are 77 active wildfires in the Forest Protection Area. 22 are classified as out of control 16 are being held and are not expected to grow beyond projected boundaries given current weather conditions and resources 34 are under control

Evacuation orders: 16

Evacuation alerts: 5

Number of evacuees: 16,470

Alberta currently has more than 800 wildland firefighters, heavy equipment and airtankers responding to wildfires in the province.

New information

A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for the hamlet of Little Smoky.

Evacuation orders are in effect for: The following areas of the Municipal District of Greenview: the immediate area surrounding the Hamlet of Little Smoky. area north of Valleyview, including Township Road 730 to 710, from Range Road 245 to Highway 49. south of Grovedale. Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and surrounding area. Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and Sandy Bay, north of Highway 43 and east of Young’s Point Road, including Cozy Cove and Boyd’s Lakeshore Properties.

An evacuation alert has been issued for Woodlands County and the Shining Bank area, both currently affected by the Deep Creek wildfire complex.

An evacuation alert has been issued for Clear Hills County to residents south of Highway 64 between Worsley and Cleardale.

The Whitefish Atikameg evacuation order has been downgraded to an evacuation alert.

200 troops from the Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to priority areas to assist with ongoing firefighting operations, with an additional 100 deploying this weekend.

Donations

Albertans who wish to help can make cash donations through the Canadian Red Cross or within their regions to a recognized charitable organization of their choice.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta will each match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal. This means that every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by the wildfires.

Individuals and companies with goods or services to offer or donate to support the government’s response to the wildfire can email EmergencySupportOffers@gov.ab.ca.

For more information on the emergency and supports for evacuees, go to alberta.ca/emergency.