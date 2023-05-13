Dener Barbosa and Boudreaux Campbell gain ground in fierce world title race as lone two Top 10 ranked riders to deliver a score in the event’s opening round

By Kacie Albert

FORT WORTH, Texas – As the 2023 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals: Unleash The Beast got underway, Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Washington) rode supreme, winning Round 1, while Top 10-ranked Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil) and Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas) both converted to further intensify the heated gold buckle battle.

Kolbaba surged to an early lead in the race for the World Finals event win compliments of an unrivaled 89.75-point ride atop Top Shelf (P. RO Ranch/OK Corralis/Gordon/D&H Cattle).

“Bull riding is full of ups and downs,” Kolbaba said dirtside. “It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish. This is great. I can’t wait to go celebrate with my wife and daughter then forget about it and come back tomorrow.”

In addition to a check for $35,000, Kolbaba earned a much needed 88 Unleash The Beast points. He surged 10 positions in the standings from No. 35 to No. 25 and is now within 730 points of the No. 1 rank as he chases his first World Championship.

Atop the standings, Barbosa and Campbell were the lone two riders ranked inside the Top 10 to make the requisite 8 in the opening round of the PBR’s 30th anniversary World Finals.

Fresh off his event win at the Unleash The Beast regular season finale in Louisville, Kentucky, Barbosa delivered the fifth-best score when he outlasted Froggy (KB Bulls/Gene Baker/Hookin’ W Ranch) for 85.75 points.

The reserved Brazilian garnered 36 points, overtaking Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) for the No. 4 rank, now within 318.17 points of the top spot.

Davis failed to make the whistle when he was tossed by Blown Away (Nothin’ But Try Ranch/Diggers/Kinser/McCall) in a close 5.34 seconds.

For Campbell, he tied for eighth in the round, collecting 22 points via his 84.75-point ride on Buster Brown (Cord McCoy/CCL Bucking Bulls/McCoy Rodeo). He rose one position in the standings, from No. 7 to No. 6, and is now just 357.34 points removed from the world No. 1 rank.

With No. 1 Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil) sidelined from contending for his second World Championship due to injury, the door was open for No. 2 Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) to overtake him as the 2023 World Finals got underway.

Two-time PBR World Champion Leme, however, was unable to capitalize Friday night, upended by Blood Moon (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Mark Baker/M Rafter E) in an uncharacteristic 3.42 seconds. Leme remains 74 points behind No. 1 Pacheco.

No. 3 Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) was also unable to convert in Round 1. He remains 231.34 points behind the top spot after he was bucked off by Ricky Vaughn (D&H Cattle Co./Buck Cattle Co.) in 2.29 seconds.

Returning to the event leaderboard, Joao Ricardo Vieira (Itatinga, Brazil) was second in Round 1.

The veteran Vieira’s 88.5-point ride aboard Hunting Trip (Dozier Cattle Co./Martinez Bucking Bulls) earned him 48 Unleash The Beast points. He climbed from No. 13 to No. 11 in the standings.

Third was Chase Dougherty (Decatur, Texas) who rode Drago (Jeb Fredericks/Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger) for 88.25 points.

Leaving Dickies Arena having earned 44 Unleash The Beast points, the Texan gained five positions in the rankings, elevating from No. 24 to No. 19.

Rounding out the Top 5 in Round 1, and finishing fourth was Ramon de Lima (Rio Branco, Brazil).

Lima’s 87-point effort atop Renegade (IB Rockin Cattle/Hilton Bull Co.) netted him 40 Unleash The Beast points, propelling him from No. 18 to No. 17 in the title battle.

The 2023 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast continues with Round 2 on Saturday, May 13 at 7:45 p.m. CDT.

PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will offer re-airs and on-demand replays of every PBR Unleash The Beast event. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv. Click here for on-demand PBR programming.

Stay tuned to PBR.com for the latest news and results and be sure to follow the league on all social media platforms at @PBR.

PBR Unleash The Beast

PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, Texas

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Round 6-Round 7-Round 8-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Derek Kolbaba, 89.75-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-89.75-88 Points. João Ricardo Vieira, 88.5-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-88.50-48 Points. Chase Dougherty, 88.25-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-88.25-44 Points. Ramon de Lima, 87-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-87.00-40 Points. Dener Barbosa, 85.75-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-85.75-36 Points. Dawson Branton, 85-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-85.00-30 Points.

(tie). Joao Lucas Campos, 85-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-85.00-30 Points.

Boudreaux Campbell, 84.75-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-84.75-22 Points.

(tie). Koltin Hevalow, 84.75-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-84.75-22 Points.

Jose Vitor Leme, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Dalton Kasel, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Cooper Davis, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Eduardo Aparecido, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Rafael Jose de Brito, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Jesse Petri, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Tate Pollmeier, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Wingson Henrique da Silva, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Silvano Alves, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Kyler Oliver, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Colten Fritzlan, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Braidy Randolph, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Manoelito de Souza Junior, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Guilherme Valleiras, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Lucas Divino, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Austin Richardson, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Marcus Mast, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Brady Turgeon, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Chase Outlaw, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Flavio Zivieri, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Dakota Louis, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Nick Tetz, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Josh Frost, 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

Claudio Montanha Jr., 0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0.00

2023 Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)