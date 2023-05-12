KENORA – POLITICS – MP Eric Melillo, Member of Parliament for the Kenora Riding, is calling on the federal Liberal government to provide support to twin the Trans-Canada Highway. MP Melillo made a statement in the House of Commons on May 11th urging the federal Liberal government to support this project.

“We have lost far too many lives along the Trans-Canada highway in Northwestern Ontario. Which is why we have been calling for its twinning for years,” Melillo stated. “This is a project supported by the Ontario and Manitoba governments. The only missing piece is now federal Liberal support.”

The previous federal Conservative government set aside $50 million for the project when it was first announced.

“I am thankful that construction has begun with support of the province, but we need federal involvement to see this project through,” Melillo added. “I call on the Liberals to stop stalling and commit to this key project to ensure people can travel safely in our region.”