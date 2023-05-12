THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Executive Council of Nishnawbe Aski Nation (Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum, Deputy Grand Chief Victor Linklater, and Deputy Grand Chief Bobby Narcisse) have issued the following statement after today’s NAN Chiefs Special In-Camera Meeting:

“On behalf of the leaders of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, we confirm today that Chiefs-in-Assembly have, by way of Resolution, ordered that Derek Fox be removed from the Office of Grand Chief due to his violations of the NAN Executive Council Code of Conduct while in office as Grand Chief.

Derek Fox was suspended as Grand Chief on February 26, 2023. An internal investigation was launched immediately. The suspension was confirmed by NAN Chiefs during an emergency meeting on March 9, 2023, and an independent third-party investigation was ordered.

After review of the Investigation Report, and hearing from Derek Fox, NAN Chiefs-in-Assembly accepted the Report and directed that Derek Fox is to be removed from the position of Grand Chief. The position of Grand Chief has been declared vacant and a by-election will be called within 30 days, in accordance with NAN by-laws.

Chiefs have directed NAN to review the report’s recommendations and create an implementation process for their enactment. In view of the very challenging times faced by NAN leadership and staff, the Executive Council will work to strengthen existing staff supports (including culturally appropriate measures) with a view to ensuring a safe work environment for all at NAN.”

Given the sensitive nature of today’s in-camera deliberations, no further comment will be made at this time.