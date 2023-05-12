Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no alerts or warnings. However for the City of Thunder Bay, get set for a taste of summer. The same holds true for Fort Frances.

Remember the sunscreen!

Thunder Bay

Hello Thunder Bay! Get ready for a day filled with sunshine! We can expect mainly sunny skies, with only a few clouds in sight. The high temperature will be around 21 degrees Celsius, providing a pleasant and warm day. However, near Lake Superior, the temperature will be slightly cooler at around 17 degrees Celsius. The UV index will be 8 or very high, so make sure to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions if you’ll be spending time outdoors.

Tonight, the skies will be clear, creating a perfect opportunity for stargazing. The temperature will drop to around 9 degrees Celsius, so it might be a good idea to bring a light jacket or sweater if you’re planning to be out late. It’s a great night to relax and enjoy the peacefulness of the clear sky. Take a moment to appreciate the beauty of the night and enjoy a peaceful sleep.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances, get ready for a day filled with sunshine! The sky will be mainly sunny, providing plenty of warmth and brightness. The wind will become east at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. The high temperature will be a delightful 24 degrees Celsius. With the humidity, it will feel like 25 degrees Celsius, so stay hydrated and find shade if needed. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF, as the UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear, and the wind will shift to the northeast at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. However, the wind will become light as the evening progresses. The low temperature will be around 13 degrees Celsius, providing a mild and comfortable night. It’s a great opportunity to spend some time outdoors and enjoy the pleasant weather. Whether you go for a relaxing walk or stargaze from your backyard, it’s a night to savor the clear sky and gentle breeze.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Good day Vermilion Bay and Dryden! It’s going to be a day filled with sunshine and blue skies. Expect mainly sunny conditions throughout the day. The wind will be coming from the east at 20 km/h, but it will become light early in the afternoon. The high temperature will reach a pleasant 24 degrees Celsius, providing perfect weather for outdoor activities. The UV index will be 7, indicating a high level of UV radiation. Remember to apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and stay hydrated if you plan on spending time outdoors.

Tonight, the clear conditions continue. The skies will be clear, allowing for a beautiful view of the stars. The temperature will drop to around 10 degrees Celsius, so you might want to have a light jacket or sweater on hand. It’s a great night to enjoy the peacefulness of the night sky and perhaps take a moment to relax and unwind under the stars.

Kenora

Today’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies, providing ample sunshine throughout the day. The wind will be coming from the east at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h. The high temperature will be a pleasant 25 degrees Celsius, making it a great day to enjoy outdoor activities. Keep in mind that the UV index will be 7 or high, so be sure to protect your skin with sunscreen and appropriate clothing.

Tonight, the clear conditions continue. The sky will be clear, allowing for a beautiful view of the stars. The wind will shift to the northeast at 20 km/h, before becoming light in the evening. The low temperature will be around 14 degrees Celsius, providing a mild and comfortable night. It’s an ideal evening to spend some time outdoors, perhaps having a barbecue or enjoying a leisurely walk. Take a moment to appreciate the serene atmosphere and enjoy the clear, starry sky.

Sachigo Lake

Greetings Sachigo Lake! Get ready for a day filled with sunshine and blue skies. It will be mainly sunny throughout the day, providing ample warmth and brightness. The wind will become north at 20 km/h later in the morning. The high temperature will be around 16 degrees Celsius, offering comfortable conditions for outdoor activities. The UV index will be 6, indicating a high level of UV radiation. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen and take necessary precautions if you plan on spending time outdoors.

Tonight, the clear conditions continue. The sky will be clear, providing a perfect opportunity for stargazing. The temperature will drop to plus 2 degrees Celsius, which might feel a bit chilly. It’s a good idea to have a light jacket or sweater on hand to keep you warm. Enjoy the tranquil beauty of the night sky and take in the peacefulness of the surroundings. It’s a great night to appreciate the clear view of the stars and relax under the serene atmosphere.