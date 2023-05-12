EDMONTON – Wildfire Update – The hot dry conditions in Alberta have generated massive wildfires. The province is under a state of emergency

Current situation

Alberta has declared a provincial state of emergency. Visit alberta.ca/emergency for information or call 310-4455, now available 24-7.

There are 77 active wildfires in the Forest Protection Area. 24 are classified as out of control 36 are being held and are not expected to grow beyond projected boundaries given current weather conditions and resources 17 are under control

Evacuation orders: 9

Evacuation alerts: 15

Number of evacuees: 16,493

Alberta currently has more than 800 wildland firefighters, heavy equipment and airtankers responding to wildfires in the province.

New information

The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta have announced a coordinated donation matching program with the Canadian Red Cross to support the disaster relief efforts in Alberta communities affected by wildfire.

Alberta is now receiving assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces. Troops from 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (3PPCLI) and 1 Combat Engineer Regiment (1CER) are deploying to the Grande Prairie, Fox Creek and Drayton Valley areas to establish bases of operations and support firefighting efforts under the supervision of Alberta Wildfire.

The evacuation order has been lifted for the remainder of Yellowhead County, including Evansburg, Wildwood, Lobstick Resort, Hansonville and Brazeau Dam.

Re-entry operations for Wildwood and Hansonville began at 8 a.m. today.

Evacuees who had to leave pets at home due to wildfire activity can call the Alberta SPCA animal distress line at 1-800-455-9003 to have staff check on them.

Pharmacies across Alberta are ready to assist evacuated Albertans who do not have their required medication or don’t have enough medication. Please go to the nearest pharmacy and explain your situation. The pharmacist will assess your health care needs and consult with your regular pharmacist and health care provider, when possible, to confirm your prescription.

Albertans using the Alberta Aids to Daily Living (AADL) program who may not have their required medical equipment and supplies can obtain a replacement. Clients who have lost their identification can contact an AADL authorizer or vendor with their name, address, date of birth, personal health number or any other information they can provide along with a description of what AADL-approved medical equipment and/or supplies were lost or damaged.

Donations

Albertans who wish to help can make cash donations through the Canadian Red Cross or within their regions to a recognized charitable organization of their choice.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta will each match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal. This means that every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by the wildfires.

Individuals and companies with goods or services to offer or donate to support government’s response to the wildfire event can email EmergencySupportOffers@gov.ab.ca.

For more information on the emergency and supports for evacuees, go to alberta.ca/emergency.