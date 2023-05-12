Thunder Bay Police Uncover Drug Trafficking Operation; Suspects Apprehended

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – In a significant operation targeting drug trafficking, Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit executed search warrants at two residential addresses. The warrants were obtained as part of an ongoing investigation into drug-related activities at the 900 block of Simpson Street and zero-to-100 block of College Street.

The College Street raid took place on Thursday, May 10, at approximately 6:35 p.m., followed by the execution of the Simpson Street warrant at around 7:10 p.m. the same evening. The outcome of these operations led to the apprehension of five suspects, who were promptly transported to TBPS headquarters located at 1200 Balmoral Street.

During the search at the College Street address, law enforcement seized a loaded handgun, a significant quantity of suspected fentanyl and cocaine, as well as suspected Xanax and Oxycodone pills, in addition to a substantial amount of cash. Simultaneously, the Simpson Street raid resulted in the confiscation of a loaded handgun, an extended magazine, a considerable quantity of cocaine and fentanyl, and a sum of cash.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs amounts to nearly $370,000, with the confiscated cash totalling over $103,000.

The following individuals have been charged in connection with these illicit activities:

Tesean ALVAREZ, 28, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Alprazolam for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Use of a Firearm

• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Nicholas BURNETT, 18, of Oakville, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Use of a Firearm

• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

• Fail to Comply with Sentence

Dwight Eric HANSON, 49, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Use of a Firearm

• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Anastasia Victoria KARHUNEN, 24, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Alprazolam for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Use of a Firearm

• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Mohammad Matnet SIDDIQUI, 18, of Oakville, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000

• Careless Use of a Firearm

• Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 2

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

• Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

These suspects face a range of charges, including possession of various drugs with the intent to traffic, possession of proceeds of crime, careless use of firearms, unauthorized possession of firearms, possession of prohibited devices or ammunition, and possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearms.

All five individuals are scheduled to appear in bail court on the afternoon of Thursday, May 11.