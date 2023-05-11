A laboratory can be a common term for facilities where one conducts experiments and tests. However, each lab is different because of its purpose. But you can segregate them into two broad categories – general and industrial. The forensic lab is where crime-related evidence goes for processing and analysis to identify the real culprit from suspects, victims, and criminals. During a forensic investigation, scientists or technicians use a combination of biochemistry, genetics, and molecular biology to identify DNA, evaluate bodily fluids, and more. Whether government, public, or private, a typical lab will consist of different sections. Drug Chemistry, Latent Prints, Biology / DNA Analysis, Footwear / Tire Tracks, Firearms / Toolmarks, and Forensic Toxicology are some examples, even though the lab structure dramatically varies.

When setting up this lab, one should dedicate enough space to equipment, such as fume hoods, biological cabinets, countertops, etc. Every item deserves thoughtful consideration before becoming a part of the forensic laboratory. For instance, you must know whether the devices should resist chemicals, heat, or both. Another area can be the lighting. The place should be bright so you can conduct your research smoothly. Alternative lighting is a good idea. Of course, infrared and ultraviolet lights will be an integral part of the process for their ability to provide better visibility to the evidence. A well-built and furnished lab can be the hallmark of accuracy, efficiency, and performance. Since the equipment is critical, let’s explore what a forensic lab needs and why. You can also visit https://topairsystems.com/ to search for relevant products.

Countertops

This element can influence your lab’s layout because you will perform almost all the work here. You must ask yourself whether the countertop should be chemical or heat-resistant. After all, standard countertops don’t match their purpose. Generally, you get epoxy resin and stainless steel options. Epoxy resin can handle temperatures up to 1500 degrees Fahrenheit. Its density and chemical resistance suits all lab types unequivocally. Some low-cost choices are also accessible, such as phenolic resin. But this material is efficient only for low heat and corrosion environments. However, stainless steel can deal with bacteria and fungi for high heat resistance. It’s easy to maintain as well.

Evidence Drying Cabinets

The ventilated chamber can store, dry, and process wet evidence in a well-regulated environment. One can rely on its infrastructure to secure the evidence’s integrity by protecting it from contamination. Lab personnel can also feel safe due to its mechanism while working with risky biological substances. The constant airflow inside the cabinets helps dry the evidence. Their filtration technology protects the work environment from different hazards. If a cabinet has UV lights, you can disinfect it conveniently. Nowadays, you get biosafety cabinets with locks. Models may vary, but benchtop and floor mounts are popular. They can be polypropylene or stainless steel material. Filters, interiors, and others are the other highlights. Suppose your cabinet uses carbon- and HEPA filters. The system will safeguard the operator from biohazards. It will also eliminate odors.

Biosafety Cabinets

Also called biological safety cabinets, the equipment helps keep the working environment clean without ducts. You can handle contaminants, pathogens, and other dangerous materials safely. In forensic labs, workers need this to stay safe from infectious agents while keeping evidence samples intact. Generally, the safety cabinets use HEPA filters in supply and exhaust systems to contain biohazards. When you shop for this item, you will encounter three categories per their features and capabilities. Class I machine takes care of the surrounding environment and users. It only works on samples. Class II can handle all three items. You get four choices under this category – A1 to A2 and B1 to B2. These models differ in their exhausts and inflow velocities.

With class III, you can expect high protection. The glove boxes usually contain gas-tight enclosures and dunk tanks to help the material’s movement. How do you decide your choice? You can determine it based on the type of protection your facility and its people require while dealing with different samples, environments, and users.

Fume Hoods

Many labs use them to protect their workers’ health by eliminating aerosols and chemical fumes from the area. Generally, the equipment uses outdoor ventilation methods. However, you also come across ductless models with filters. Again, varieties are interesting. You can select one that best suits your lab setting.

Portable Fuming Equipment

The device leverages traditional cyanoacrylate or microburst fuming practices while dealing with latent fingerprints at a crime site. They also safeguard users from dangerous fumes. The collapsible design of the device allows it to be flexible with its movement from one place to another. The portable unit comes with all the necessary elements for fingerprint fuming. The devices consist of a microprocessor-controlled heater that helps with heating the glue. Chamber can be made of polycarbonate material to remain shatter-free with a blower. There can also be an exhaust filter for smoke and fumes.

Other equipment pieces

One of the standard devices other than the ones mentioned above is a microscope. The high-powered designs work on samples for identification, location, and isolation. Technicians use a specific method called chromatography to detect the compounds of a victim, site, or any suspect. Since the lab’s hygiene and sanitation remain a top concern, sanitation supplies are essential to keep the facility safe from contamination risks. Proper waste management is necessary to contain infection risks from hazardous waste materials. Hence, biohazard bags have become another must-have.

When you set up a forensic lab, you must calculate expenses for buying and maintaining all the instruments. The next critical consideration can be the analysis of runtime. Since forensic analysis plays a crucial role in crime investigation, personnel must respond faster. Without proper equipment, their backlogs and work pressure keep mounting. If you supply them with modern devices with automated functioning, their job can become more manageable. However, accuracy will matter. So, focus on reliable brands that employ certified techniques. You get plenty of choices. It can feel overwhelming at times. You can remove your confusion with proper research about the requirements. Check all the product details carefully before purchasing them.