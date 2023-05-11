Thunder Bay – Weather – No weather alerts or warnings this morning, but it would be a good idea in Thunder Bay, Fort Frances, Dryden, Kenora and points north to bring your rain jacket or umbrella along.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay, get ready for a day with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a 70 percent chance of showers, which will later change to a 30 percent chance this morning. We can’t rule out the possibility of a thunderstorm, so keep an eye on the sky. The high temperature will be a comfortable 21 degrees Celsius. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF, as the UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening. There is still a risk of a thunderstorm, so stay alert. The low temperature will be around 7 degrees Celsius, so you might want to bring a light jacket or a sweater if you’re planning to be out late. It’s a perfect evening to relax and unwind, whether you choose to read a book or enjoy some time with loved ones.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances, get ready for a day with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a 60 percent chance of showers, and we can’t rule out the possibility of a thunderstorm early this morning. The fog patches that developed overnight will dissipate in the morning. The temperature is going to climb up to a high of 24 degrees Celsius, and with the humidity, it will feel like 27 degrees Celsius. Stay hydrated and find some shade to beat the heat. Make sure to apply sunscreen with a high SPF as well, as the UV index will be 8 or very high.

Tonight, the sky will clear up, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. The low temperature will be around 9 degrees Celsius, providing a bit of relief from the day’s heat. It’s a perfect night to enjoy some fresh air and stargaze if the clouds permit. Bring a light jacket or sweater to keep you comfortable as the night progresses.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Good morning Vermilion Bay and Dryden, it looks like we have a cloudy start to the day. There is a 30 percent chance of showers early this morning, but don’t worry, it’s expected to clear up in the afternoon. The fog patches that developed overnight will dissipate in the morning as well. The high temperature will reach 23 degrees Celsius, providing a warm and comfortable day. The UV index will be 7 or high, so make sure to apply sunscreen if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Tonight, it will be clear and the skies will be starry. The low temperature will be around 8 degrees Celsius, so it might be a bit cooler compared to the daytime. You may want to grab a light jacket or a sweater if you’re planning to be out late. It’s a perfect night to enjoy the clear sky and perhaps do some stargazing. Don’t forget to take a moment to appreciate the beauty of the night and take in the calmness around you.

Kenora

Good morning Kenora! Today, we can expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers in the early morning. However, the clouds are expected to clear up as the day progresses. The fog patches that developed overnight will dissipate in the morning as well. The temperature will reach a high of 23 degrees Celsius, but with the humidity factored in, it will feel more like 25 degrees Celsius. It’s going to be a warm day, so be sure to stay hydrated and find some shade when needed. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF, as the UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight, the skies will be clear and the stars will be shining bright. The temperature will drop to a low of 9 degrees Celsius, providing some relief from the daytime heat. You may want to have a light jacket or sweater on hand if you plan to be out late. It’s a great night to enjoy the clear sky and perhaps take a walk under the moonlight. Don’t forget to take a moment to relax and unwind as you appreciate the tranquility of the night.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Good day Wasaho Cree Nation, according to our weather watcher Lance Matthews, we can expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this morning, so please stay safe and be prepared. The wind will become north at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h. The high temperature will be around 9 degrees Celsius, which might feel cooler due to the wind. The UV index will be moderate at 5, so some sun protection is still recommended.

Tonight, the weather will transition to partly cloudy conditions. However, clouds will increase near midnight. The wind will be from the north at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h, before becoming light in the evening. After midnight, the wind will shift to the northwest at 30 km/h. The low temperature will be below freezing at minus 1 degree Celsius, with a wind chill making it feel as cold as minus 8 degrees Celsius. Make sure to bundle up and keep warm if you’re heading out during the night.