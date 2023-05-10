Cochrane, ON – On May 7, 2023, at around 11:30 p.m., a traffic stop on Highway 11 South in Cochrane resulted in the arrest of three people on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

A member of the James Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) pulled over the vehicle for speeding and found that the driver had an outstanding warrant. During the search, police discovered drugs believed to be cocaine, percocets, fentanyl, and cannabis, with a total estimated street value of $400,000.

They also seized cell phones, approximately $6,500 in Canadian currency, and a loaded handgun that was reported stolen from Florida.

As a result of the investigation, Jahnai White, 25, of Brampton, Voshawn Grant, 24, of Waterloo, and Dontae Richards, 26, of Kingston were arrested and charged with various offenses, including drug trafficking, possession of a firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime.

White faces multiple charges, including possession and trafficking of Schedule I substances, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a release order, among others.

Grant was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking of Schedule I substances, and possession of a firearm obtained by crime. Richards was charged with possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a firearm obtained by crime, among other charges.

All three accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Cochrane on May 8, 2023, and were remanded into custody.

If you have any information about criminal offenses, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.