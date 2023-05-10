THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Kevin PIMPARE of Sainte-Therese, Quebec has been arrested and charged by the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment following a report of a stolen vehicle at the Pigeon River Border Crossing.

On May 7, 2023, border services officers from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) informed the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment of a person attempting to cross the Pigeon River Border Crossing in a stolen motor vehicle. Subsequent investigation revealed that the suspect was in possession of counterfeit identity documents.

34-year-old, PIMPARE of has been charged under the Criminal Code for various offenses, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice, and obstructing a peace officer.

The accused is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay at a later date.