THUNDER BAY – NEWS – As Alberta experiences over 100 wildfires, Ontario has lent a helping hand by sending 45 firefighters from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to assist with the situation.

Fire Information Officer Alison Bezubiak has confirmed that the majority of the firefighters are experienced rangers deployed from different parts of Ontario.

Ontario is committed to providing as much assistance as possible while still maintaining adequate staffing and resources to address any new fires that may arise within Ontario. However, with the recent rain over the weekend and the current fire load, the fire hazard in most of the northern regions of Ontario is moderate to high.

In the meantime, the areas surrounding Kenora, Fort Frances, and Dryden have dropped to a considerably lower level of risk, similar to Thunder Bay’s status. Presently, there is only one active wildfire, Kenora 5, located northwest of Kenora, which is currently under control and measures 0.3 hectares.