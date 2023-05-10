Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts this morning.

Thunder Bay

Hello Thunder Bay, we have a mix of sun and clouds today, with a 30 percent chance of showers. The fog patches that developed overnight will dissipate in the morning. The high temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius, but it will be a bit cooler near Lake Superior at 12 degrees Celsius. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF, as the UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight, it will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm overnight, so make sure to stay safe and dry if you’re planning to be out.

Fog patches will start to develop near midnight, so be cautious while driving. The low temperature will be around 6 degrees Celsius, so it might be a good idea to bring a light jacket or a sweater. It’s a perfect night to spend some time indoors, cuddled up with a good book or watching a movie while enjoying a warm cup of tea or hot chocolate. Don’t forget to have some snacks on hand!

Fort Frances

Good morning Fort Frances, looks like we have a cloudy day ahead of us. There is a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm, so be prepared to stay dry. The fog patches that developed overnight will dissipate in the morning. The high temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius, but it will feel like 25 degrees Celsius with the humidity, so make sure to stay hydrated and wear light, breathable clothing. The UV index will be moderate at 5, so don’t forget to apply sunscreen if you’re planning to spend time outdoors.

Tonight, it will remain mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The low temperature will be around 9 degrees Celsius, so you might want to bring a light sweater or a hoodie if you’re planning to stay out late. It’s a perfect night to spend some time indoors, catching up on your favorite TV shows or reading a good book. Don’t forget to have some snacks on hand!

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Good morning Vermilion Bay and Dryden, it looks like we have a beautiful day ahead of us with plenty of sunshine! However, increasing cloudiness is expected near noon, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

There is also a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, so be sure to keep an eye on the weather. The fog patches that developed overnight will dissipate in the morning. The wind will become south at 20 km/h near noon.

The high temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius, so it’s a perfect day to enjoy outdoor activities. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF, as the UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight, it will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The low temperature will be around 8 degrees Celsius, so you might want to bring a light sweater or a hoodie if you’re planning to stay out late. It’s a perfect night to spend some time indoors, catching up on your favorite TV shows or reading a good book. Don’t forget to have some snacks on hand!

Kenora

Good morning Kenora, we have a mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 percent chance of showers. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, so be sure to keep an eye on the weather forecast.

The fog patches that developed overnight will dissipate in the morning. The wind will become southwest at 20 km/h late in the afternoon.

The high temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius, which is a perfect temperature to enjoy outdoor activities. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF, as the UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight, it will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The low temperature will be around 8 degrees Celsius, so you might want to bring a light sweater or a hoodie if you’re planning to stay out late.

It’s a perfect night to spend some time indoors, catching up on your favorite TV shows or reading a good book.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Good morning Wasaho Cree Nation, according to our weather watcher Lance Matthews, we have a sunny morning and early afternoon ahead of us, followed by a mix of sun and clouds with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

There is also a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, so be sure to keep an eye on the weather forecast. The wind will become south at 20 km/h late in the afternoon. The high temperature will be around 15 degrees Celsius, so it’s a perfect day to enjoy outdoor activities. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF, as the UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. The wind will be west at 30 km/h gusting to 50, becoming light early in the evening.

The low temperature will be around 8 degrees Celsius, so you might want to bring a light sweater or a hoodie if you’re planning to stay out late. It’s a perfect night to spend some time indoors, catching up on your favorite TV shows or reading a good book.