Dryden, ON – On May 9, 2023, at around 3:30 p.m., Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at a business located on Whyte Avenue in the City of Dryden. Two individuals were arrested and charged with multiple offenses after police discovered that they were in possession of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, a loaded firearm, and a sum of Canadian currency.

Samara Saunders, 18, of Sault Ste. Marie was charged:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – two counts

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Possession of Weapon for the Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon

Obstruct Peace Officer

Resist Peace Officer

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court – two counts

Dylan Lush, 22, of Gravenhurst,c Ontario was charged:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – two counts

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon

Both accused have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice – Kenora on May 11, 2023.

If you have any information about criminal offenses, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.