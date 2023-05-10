Dryden, ON – On May 9, 2023, at around 3:30 p.m., Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at a business located on Whyte Avenue in the City of Dryden. Two individuals were arrested and charged with multiple offenses after police discovered that they were in possession of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, a loaded firearm, and a sum of Canadian currency.
Samara Saunders, 18, of Sault Ste. Marie was charged:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – two counts
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.
- Possession of Weapon for the Dangerous Purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon
- Obstruct Peace Officer
- Resist Peace Officer
- Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court – two counts
Dylan Lush, 22, of Gravenhurst,c Ontario was charged:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – two counts
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon
Both accused have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice – Kenora on May 11, 2023.
