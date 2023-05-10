Dryden OPP Arrest Two with Meth, Fentanyl, Cocaine, Loaded Firearm and Currency

Dryden, ON – On May 9, 2023, at around 3:30 p.m., Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at a business located on Whyte Avenue in the City of Dryden. Two individuals were arrested and charged with multiple offenses after police discovered that they were in possession of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, a loaded firearm, and a sum of Canadian currency.

Samara Saunders, 18, of Sault Ste. Marie was charged:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – two counts
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.
  • Possession of Weapon for the Dangerous Purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon
  • Obstruct Peace Officer
  • Resist Peace Officer
  • Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court – two counts

Dylan Lush, 22, of Gravenhurst,c Ontario was charged:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – two counts
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
  • Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was prohibited or restricted weapon

Both accused have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice – Kenora on May 11, 2023.

If you have any information about criminal offenses, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Alternatively, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/ to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

