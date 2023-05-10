Thunder Bay – Sports – The countdown is on. After three long seasons, the Thunder Bay Border Cats are starting to countdown to the first pitch.

The Cats say, “The 30 day countdown to opening game begins today!

Are you ready for the Thunder Bay Border Cats opening night? We sure are! In just 30 days, the excitement will be buzzing as we kick off another incredible season of baseball.

Join us at the Port Arthur Stadium as we cheer on our beloved team and enjoy all the fun and festivities that come along with game day.

With hot dogs, popcorn, and ice-cold drinks, it’s the perfect way to spend a summer evening with family and friends.

Make sure to mark your calendars and get your tickets early because you won’t want to miss a single inning of the action. Box Office hours at Port Arthur Stadium are weekdays from 11:00am to 3:00pm.