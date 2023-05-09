THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On Monday, May 7, just before 7:50 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the Golf Links Road and Fairbank Crescent vicinity in response to a watercraft that was observed overturned on the shore of the McIntyre River.

After arriving at the scene, firefighters were able to retrieve the flipped-over pontoon-style kayak and verified that no individual was present inside it.

Despite police officers and firefighters continuing to comb the area, no evidence was found to suggest that the boat had been operated by someone at the time of the incident.

A photo of the recovered boat has been made public, and if you happen to be the owner, please get in touch with the Thunder Bay Police Service’s non-emergency line at (807) 684-1200.