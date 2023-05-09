THUNDER BAY – Living – Clearing up the accumulation of yard waste will make your yard look better.

From Tuesday, May 16, to Friday, May 26, spring leaf and yard waste collection will be held on your scheduled recycling day.

To ensure pickup, leaf and yard waste should be placed in Kraft paper bags. Bundled branches and sticks tied with rope or twine are also accepted. Bundles must not exceed 1 meter (39 inches) in length and 61 cm (24 inches) in diameter.

While there is no restriction on the number of leaf and yard waste items, they should each weigh under 18 kg or 40 lbs.

The collected materials will be brought to the City of Thunder Bay Solid Waste & Recycling Facility, where they will be transformed into soil-enhancing compost.