THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are fog advisories out for Kenora, Fort Frances, and Dryden this morning.

Thunder Bay

Hello Thunder Bay, get ready for a mix of sun and cloud today! There is a 30 percent chance of showers later this afternoon, so you might want to bring an umbrella just in case. The high temperature will be around 15 degrees Celsius, which is a comfortable temperature for a light jacket or a sweater. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF, as the UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the evening. The temperature will drop to plus 2 degrees Celsius, which might feel a bit chilly, so make sure to have a warm blanket or a comforter on hand. It’s a perfect night to curl up with a good book or watch a movie, while sipping on a warm cup of tea or hot chocolate.

Fort Frances

Good morning Fort Frances, it looks like we will have mainly cloudy skies today with a 40 percent chance of showers. Don’t forget to bring your umbrella, just in case! The fog patches that developed overnight will dissipate this morning. The high temperature will be around 15 degrees Celsius, which is a comfortable temperature for a light jacket. The UV index will be 6 or high, so make sure to apply sunscreen if you’re planning on being outdoors for an extended period.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening. The fog patches will start to develop overnight, so make sure to drive carefully if you’re going out. The low temperature will be around 8 degrees Celsius, which is not too cold, but you might want to bring a light sweater or a hoodie to keep you cozy. It’s a perfect night to sit outside and watch the stars while enjoying a warm cup of cocoa.

Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Good morning Vermilion Bay and Dryden, we have a mainly cloudy day ahead with a 40 percent chance of showers in the early morning and afternoon. So, it’s best to keep your rain gear handy! The high temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius, which is a bit warmer than usual, so it’s a great day to take a walk or have a picnic. The UV index will be moderate at 5, so don’t forget to apply sunscreen if you plan on spending time outdoors.

Tonight, we can expect partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening. The fog patches will develop overnight, so make sure to be cautious while driving. The low temperature will be around 9 degrees Celsius, so it’s not too cold but you might want to bring a light jacket or a sweater to keep you comfortable. It’s a perfect night to enjoy some stargazing and enjoy the quiet and peacefulness of the night. Don’t forget to grab your favorite snack and drink to complete the mood!

Kenora

Good morning Kenora, it looks like we have a mainly cloudy day ahead of us, with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Don’t forget to keep your umbrella handy just in case! The fog patches that developed overnight will dissipate this morning. The high temperature will be around 15 degrees Celsius, which is a comfortable temperature for a light jacket. The UV index will be 6 or high, so make sure to apply sunscreen if you’re planning to spend time outdoors.

Tonight, it will remain mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the early evening. The fog patches will start to develop overnight, so make sure to drive safely if you’re going out. The low temperature will be around 9 degrees Celsius, so it’s not too cold, but you might want to bring a light sweater or a hoodie to keep you cozy. It’s a perfect night to curl up with a good book or watch a movie, while enjoying a warm cup of tea or hot chocolate. Don’t forget to grab some snacks to complete the cozy night in!

Sachigo Lake

Hello Sachigo Lake, get ready for a wonderful day! We can expect a mix of sun and cloud today, with a high temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. It’s a perfect day for outdoor activities, like hiking, swimming or sunbathing. However, don’t forget to apply sunscreen with a high SPF, as the UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy, with a low temperature of 6 degrees Celsius. It might feel a bit chilly, so you might want to bring a light sweater or a jacket if you’re planning to stay out late. It’s a perfect night to enjoy some quiet time with nature or gather around a bonfire with friends and family. Don’t forget to grab some marshmallows and chocolate for some delicious s’mores!