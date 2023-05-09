THUNDER BAY – Wild Fire Update – The damp conditions have assisted fire fighters.

Northwest Region

There is currently one active wildland fire in the Northwest Region.

Kenora 5 was discovered on May 6, approximately six kilometres north of the community of Wabaseemoong Independent Nation. The 0.3 hectare fire is currently under control.



Sioux Lookout 1, which was listed in the May 4 update, northeast of Sioux Lookout, was declared out at 1.0 hectares on May 5.

Kenora 3 was confirmed in the evening hours of May 5 near Paddy Lake and the western intersection of Highway 17 and the Kenora Bypass. The 2.1 hectare fire was declared out by early evening on May 7.

Kenora 4 was confirmed May 6 adjacent to Highway 525 approximately 11 kilometres north of Wabaseemoong Independent Nation. The 5.5 hectare fire was declared out by early evening on May 7.

The Northwest Region has a moderate to high fire hazard for the northern portion of the region. The hazard is low across the rest of the region.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

