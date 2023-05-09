THUNDER BAY- NEWS – Daniel O’KEESE of Thunder Bay is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, following a domestic incident that took place at a residence in the north side of the city. According to reports, Thunder Bay Police Service officers were called to the scene on Albany Street on the evening of May 6th after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers found that a window near the entrance of the home had been broken and encountered a male suspect wielding a knife. The suspect made threats to the officers and demanded to be shot by them. The police later discovered that two victims were barricaded in a room inside the house.

The responding officers were able to rescue one victim, a child, from a window, while the other victim remained barricaded. The suspect then moved towards the room where the victim was barricaded, but police intervened and arrested him. During the arrest, the suspect assaulted a police officer.

The accused, Daniel O’KEESE, 36, is facing charges that include assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, assault peace officer, break and enter, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.

O’KEESE appeared in bail court on May 7th and was remanded into custody. The accused was known to the victims, and the incident is being treated as domestic violence.