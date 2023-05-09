THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Often in our busy world, we get tied into cycles that regardless of how we try they are hard to break. It could be gambling, smoking, drinking or living on your smartphone screen.

It can seem sometimes watching people, for example the food court at Intercity that some people are more engaged with their screen than the people who they are with or even with the meal they just ordered.

As summer approaches, it’s a great opportunity to break free from the digital world and engage in real-life experiences. Here are some suggestions to help you disconnect from screens and make the most of the warmer months:

Set limits: Establish boundaries for screen time, such as allocating specific times for social media or turning off devices after a certain hour. Digital detox: Schedule a digital detox, where you disconnect from all screens for a day or a weekend. Use this time to focus on physical and mental well-being. Get outdoors: Take advantage of the warmer weather by going for walks, bike rides, or hikes. Discover local parks, trails, and nature reserves to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. Don’t have bikes, check out many of the amazing cycle shops in our city. Community Spokes on Simpson has great bikes at affordable prices for the entire family. Exercise: Join a sports team, sign up for a fitness class, or participate in outdoor activities like swimming, kayaking, or beach volleyball. Attend local events: Attend outdoor concerts, art festivals, or farmers’ markets to engage with your community and support local businesses. The Thunder Bay Border Cats season is starting soon, get tickets and make plans for fun family outings. Plan a trip: Arrange a weekend getaway or a longer vacation to explore new destinations and create lasting memories. It can even be a day to explore a local park like Centennial Park, or Chippewa Park! When is the last time you were there? Pick up a hobby: Start a new hobby that doesn’t involve screens, such as gardening, painting, or learning a musical instrument. Our spring and summer gets going and never seems long enough. Visit the Butterfly park at Boulevard Lake, there are great opportunities to volunteer. Read: Visit your local library or bookstore and dive into a new book. Reading can be a great way to relax, learn, and escape the digital world. There is always something happening at the library. Here are the May Events. Volunteer: Offer your time and skills to a local organization or charity. Volunteering can provide a sense of purpose and connect you with like-minded individuals. Spend quality time with loved ones: Organize picnics, barbecues, or game nights with friends and family, creating an environment where everyone can enjoy each other’s company without the distraction of screens.

Remember, it’s all about balance. It’s okay to use technology and social media, but it’s essential to be mindful of how it’s affecting your life and make conscious efforts to engage in meaningful, real-world experiences.